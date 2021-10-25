A human skull that was once used for ‘teaching’ was discovered in a high school.

This past June, a human skull was discovered at Philadelphia’s Central High School, thought to have formerly been utilized as a teaching tool. The Philadelphia School District is now requesting that administrative employees search their campuses for any more remains that may have been left behind.

The skull belonged to a Native American male, according to the district, and is likely to have been utilized for educational purposes between the 1850s and the mid-1900s, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The announcement comes at a time when there’s more focus on the use of human remains in educational settings—and the commercial trade in human bones, frequently from marginalized peoples’ bodies, that made it possible.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “No human skeletal teaching collections have been a part of the School District of Philadelphia’s curriculum for at least a decade or more.” However, according to the publication, a source told them that there is no formal record of the practice ever being prohibited.

The news was delivered to parents in a letter on Friday, according to NBC Philadelphia. According to reports, the so-called “human skeleton item” was discovered in a closet.

Since then, the district has been consulting with experts from the Department of Interior and Temple University on how to deal with the uncommon circumstance. “The District is also working with these partners to repatriate this person, who has been identified as a male Native American, to his home tribe,” Evelyn Nunez, the district’s chief of schools, wrote in the letter. The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Kimberly Williams, chair of Temple University’s anthropology department, as saying, “This is part of the story of early medicine around the world when the deceased entered collections without their consent from graves and other places.” “The selling and exchange of ancient and modern crania at an era of inquiry into the disparities between the ‘races’ hampered this practice for BIPOC communities.” Following the occurrence, the school system stated that “all human remains ought to be treated with dignity and respect,” and instructed administrators to conduct skeletal remains inspections on their campuses.

