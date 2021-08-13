A Hong Kong student has been arrested on suspicion of ‘exaggerating’ academic achievements.

According to reports, a University of Hong Kong student was arrested for allegedly “exaggerating” her academic achievements in order to advance herself at the tutoring center where she works.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Supreme Learning Centre in Kowloon City has been under investigation since April, when the facility’s owners were arrested on suspicion of lying about the wife’s qualifications and academic achievements (SCMP).

According to a report from Rouse, the 21-year-old tutor was arrested on suspicion of violating Hong Kong’s Trade Descriptions Ordinance, which aims to “protect consumers by prohibiting false trade descriptions, misleading or incomplete information, and misstatements in respect of goods provided in the course of trade.”

According to SCMP, anyone in a trade or business who uses a false trade description for any goods or services commits an offense under the trade descriptions statute.

The tutor, who was released on bail, denied embellishing any of her statements and stated that she did not inform the school of her exam results.

The 15-year-old tutoring institution has ten teachers who teach a variety of courses. According to SCMP, it has targeted kids and classes from the district’s finest schools, garnering a solid reputation in the area.

The investigation began in April, according to Ben Yeung Yuk-man, a commander in the unfair trading practice investigation section. Other teachers’ academic backgrounds would be investigated, he said. According to SCMP, the maximum penalty for conviction is a fine of HK $500,000 (US $64,000) and five years in prison.

Iris Chan, a tutor and the owner of the learning institution, was detained by customs authorities in June. She was accused of claiming to have received an honors degree from the University of Hong Kong, but customs investigators discovered she had been expelled before completing her studies, according to SCMP.

Chan claimed to have received consecutive As and Bs in the Hong Kong Certificate of Education Examination and promoted herself as a “top student.” According to the investigation, she obtained Bs, Cs, and a few Ds.

Chan’s spouse, who is also a teacher and is the director of the learning center, was arrested, along with another female employee who was accused of assisting in the sale. This is a condensed version of the information.