A History of Cyberattacks in the United States, from Wikileaks to Colonial Pipeline

Cybercrime increased 273 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period the previous year. While cyberattacks have been on the rise for several decades, the pandemic’s instability has only accelerated the rate at which businesses and governments have been breached. Some crimes have been directly linked to the pandemic, such as those attempting to gain access to people’s bank accounts on the days PPP loans or stimulus checks were due, while others, such as the recent Colonial Pipeline hack, have simply taken advantage of the general sense of confusion to gain as much as possible.

Cyberattacks are not new, despite how they may appear. Some of them are even older than the internet. We’re going to look at the history of cybercrime today. Stacker produced a list of notable cyberattacks in the United States using news, government, and industry reports. From WikiLeaks to the SolarWinds attack, these incidents have altered America’s attitude to cybersecurity, with one even contributing to the establishment of the United States Cyber Command.

So keep reading to find out how our country’s increasing reliance on computers is causing security risks that no one could have predicted a century ago.

Morris Worm (Morris Worm) (Morris Worm)

A year before the World Wide Web was launched, a 23-year-old Harvard University graduate called Robert Morris released the first cyberworm, which brought computers to a halt. While the worm did not delete or harm any files, it did cause operating systems to slow and emails to be delayed for days, causing damage estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million. Morris’ worm, which was intended as a joke and experiment, inspired many of the other hackers on this list and raised public awareness about the perils of relying on unprotected computers.

Moonlight Maze (1998)–1999

The United States suffered its first cyberespionage strike a decade after the Morris Worm. Thousands of critical but unclassified papers were stolen by crooks from the Russian Academy of Science (a government-sponsored group) who hacked both the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy, as well as numerous of the organizations' civilian and military contractors. Authorities attempted to track out the perpetrators of the attacks.