A ‘Hero’ was hailed after a Jack in the Box employee gave a woman an entire box of ranch dressing.

After a viral video showed a lady receiving a whole cardboard box full of Ranch dressing with her dinner, a Jack-in-the-Box employee has been labeled a “hero.”

The customer had requested a “gross amount” of Ranch, anticipating only a couple more as usual, but was instead given approximately 140 sauces.

Receiving so many sauces has surprised people, to say the least, with so many online jokes about fast-food restaurants’ apparent stinginess when it comes to sauces.

“I just got four tacos from Jack In The Box and requested for a lot of Ranch,” Beth explained. “The guy returns to the window and hands me this box,” says the narrator. Beth displayed a large cardboard box filled with Ranch dips all the way to the top. “What am I going to do with all of this?” she joked.

Despite fears that the employee would lose his job, Jack In The Box seems to approve of the gesture, since the official TikTok remark reads, “Make sure you keep it chilled,” with laughing emojis.

Them claimed that Jack In The Box directs workers to simply supply as many sauces as the customer demands, while consumers claimed that they’ve been charged for extra sauces in the past in response to the video.

“That is a true hero,” one TikTok user said.

The video, which has 3.9 million views, may also be viewed in its entirety here.

This action by Jack In The Box is in stark contrast to those of many other fast-food businesses, which have become the target of online jokes concerning sauce restrictions.

With no official definition online and businesses typically having their own guidelines because they are franchised, it’s difficult to put a number on how many sauces each restaurant gives out.

McDonald’s advertises itself on its website as “a premier franchising firm around the world,” with franchisees owning and operating 90 percent of its stores in the United States. This means that it is mostly up to individual proprietors to determine whether or not to charge for sauces. Some items, such as Chicken McNuggets and Chicken Selects, do come with sauces in every location.

