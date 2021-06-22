A ‘hero’ bartender goes viral with a fake receipt to’save’ women from creeps.

Thousands of Twitter followers claim that this bartender has exceptional customer service skills.

A woman’s recent visit to a Florida pub went sour after a male guest made her and her buddy feel uncomfortable. However, a bartender at the business devised a brilliant method of determining whether the women required assistance.

On June 13, Twitter user Trinity, who goes by the handle @trinityallie, tweeted her now-viral tweet about the situation. When her bartender Max Gutierrez arrived at No Vacancy in St. Petersburg, Florida, she stated that a man was making them both uncomfortable.

“This dude was harassing me and my friend, and the bartender handed me this letter, which he pretended was my receipt! Trinity’s caption stated, “Exactly the type of bartender everyone needs.”

“If this guy is troubling you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed,” Gutierrez wrote on the “receipt,” which he posted with a photo after the matter was addressed. I’m getting the creeps from him.”

Trinity said Gutierrez had to “actually yell at the guy” to get him to leave in a follow-up tweet. “He said, ‘You need to move [the f**k]away from these girls who plainly aren’t interested,’ and the dude replied, ‘Well, that was a little aggressive,’ and he responded, ‘Well, your aggressively hitting on them, and you need to leave.’”

This man was harassing me and my friend, and the bartender handed me this paper, posing as my receipt! This is the kind of bartender that everyone needs. twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl

— trinity (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

Since posting, the tweet has been liked by over 211,000 users and retweeted nearly 45,000 times. Twitter users fled to the comments to praise Gutierrez’s quick-thinking skills.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts,” one person joked, referencing his fun choice of work attire. “He’s a guardian angel. We need more people like that in the world. Glad you and your friend are safe,” another noted.

Some women shared their own horror stories while out for drinks, reflecting that they would have been very grateful for a bartender like Gutierrez.

