A heat wave is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest, with ‘dangerously hot conditions’.

The heat wave in the United States is projected to worsen in the coming days, with afternoon temperatures in the Pacific Northwest expected to reach 110 degrees (Fahrenheit) in some parts of the interior, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings in numerous major metro regions around the country, including New York City, Portland, Seattle, Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Kansas City, warning that “dangerously hot conditions” are predicted in some areas.

The NWS stated “abnormally hot conditions” will persist across much of the U.S. mainland through mid-week, including the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and mid-section of the country.

Other regions of New York State, Oregon, Washington, Missouri, and parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Idaho are also under heat advisories.

In most regions, the warnings will be in effect until Saturday.

The NWS noted that an Excessive Heat Warning is issued when “the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it seem like it is 105 degrees or higher.”

Heat advisories are in effect until Thursday, August 12th.

Heat Index of 105+ is EXPECTED, according to the Excessive Heat Warning.

Heat Index of 105+ is POSSIBLE, according to the Excessive Heat Watch.

Heat Advisory: A heat index of 95 to 99 for two days in a row OR a heat index of 100 to 104 for any period of time is expected. pic.twitter.com/5REvcorIwd

10 August 2021 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY)

“Daytime lows will be very warm along the West Coast and east of the Mississippi River, with multiple record-breaking low temperatures probable on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. This heat wave is likely to peak during the second half of the week, according to the NWS.

According to the National Weather Service, heat advisories are in effect in various parts of the country, including northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, and Alabama, as well as parts of the Northeast, including as far north as Maine and New Hampshire.

The NWS added that a Heat Advisory is issued within 12 hours of the commencement of “very severe heat conditions.”

It indicates that for at least two days and nights, the “maximum heat index temperature is forecast to be 100° [Fahrenheit] or higher.” This is a condensed version of the information.