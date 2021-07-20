A heartbreaking photo shows a grieving mother bear standing over her car-crash-injured cub.

After being hit by a car, a Yosemite National Park ranger tweeted a touching photo of a “grieving” mother grizzly and her dead cub.

The ranger posted the photo to bring attention to “the terrible reality” of vehicle-related bear deaths, and asked park visitors to obey speed limits and remain vigilant.

According to KeepBearsWild.org, there have been over 400 vehicle-bear incidents on Yosemite routes since 1995, with dozens struck by cars each year.

Yosemite National Park’s Facebook page shared a story from one of its rangers who had to respond to a suspected death of a cub last weekend.

Such calls, according to the ranger, had unfortunately become commonplace. They grabbed their belongings, logged the coordinates, and started out to find the animal.

The ranger wanted to transfer the dead animal body away from the road so that it wouldn’t be hit by other animals scavenging on it. They also wanted to take measurements and collect samples for research.

A “tiny light brown body” of a cub, estimated to be around 6 months old, was discovered just a few feet from the road, according to the ranger.

“I pick up the cub—it couldn’t be much more than 25 pounds—and started dragging it off into the woods,” the park worker continues. I’m not going somewhere; I’m simply walking till I can’t hear the hiss of the road behind me.”

They move the youngster to a more acceptable resting position and begin taking measurements, but they are interrupted by the presence of another bear nearby.

The ranger said that bashing a stick against a tree scared it away, but the bear soon reappears, staring at the ranger and grunting. The ranger deduces that the bear is the mother of the youngster.

The ranger explained, “It’s a vocalization made by caring female bears to call to their pups.” “It isn’t a coincidence… Now I’m in the middle of a heartbroken mother and her child.”

The ranger made the decision to go, but not before swiftly setting up a remote camera. This is a condensed version of the information.