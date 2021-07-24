A ‘heart-stopping’ video from inside a firetruck depicts an escape from the raging Tamarack fire.

The severity of the Tamarack Fire is seen in a video uploaded by the University of California, Davis Fire Department.

As firefighters worked to safeguard a housing subdivision in Nevada Wednesday night, the video shared by UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht shows embers, flames, and smoke outside the windshield of the firetruck.

Last night, our @UCDavisFire team worked to protect a home development from the #TamarakFire from inside the cab of Brush 34 on the #TamarakFire. I am very proud of our @ucdavis firefighters for their bravery in helping to safeguard our state! pic.twitter.com/iUkpk3L698 @Chancellor May @Cal OES

July 22, 2021 — Nathan Trauernicht (@FireChiefT)

In a tweet, he stated, “Heart stopping video from our @UCDavisFire team inside the cab of Brush 34 on the #TamarakFire as they worked to protect a home subdivision last night.”

According to UC Davis, firefighters spent six hours inside the fire along Highway 395, north of Topaz Lake.

The dwellings were preserved, but the fire destroyed some outbuildings and farm machinery, according to Trauernicht’s response to the tweet.

The firefighters were praised by Trauernicht for their bravery.

In the tweet, he stated, “I am so profoundly proud of the bravery of our @ucdavis firefighters as they assist safeguard our state.”

More than 50,000 people have watched the video, and more than 1,500 people have liked it.

Chancellor Gary S. May of UC Davis responded to the tweet by praising the firemen.

He tweeted, “You know the saying: Not all heroes wear capes.”

Many others expressed their thankfulness in the comments section.

“For those who have never driven through a fire, I think it is important to emphasize that you can feel the scorching heat even in a truck, like driving through a wood burning oven,” a user identified @ExtraGranola wrote. “MANY THANKS, FIREFIGHTERS!!!

According to the US Forest Service, the Tamarack Fire has burned over 65,000 acres in California and Nevada south of Lake Tahoe. Only 4% of the fire has been put out, and it isn’t projected to be completely put out until August 31.

According to the forest service, the fire started on July 4 after a lightning strike in the Mokelumne Wilderness, and it expanded due to high winds on July 16. It has compelled 2,439 people to flee. This is a condensed version of the information.