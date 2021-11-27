A heart-pounding video shows a man jumping off a balcony to escape a burning building.

On Oct. 19, a police officer and a firefighter executed a dramatic rescue.

In Boulder, Colorado, the two caught a person jumping from the top story of a blazing apartment building.

On Nov. 18, police released video of the event to the public. Boulder police and fire authorities are investigating one of the city’s largest fires ever.

“As the City of Boulder Police and Fire departments continue their joint investigation into the cause of one of the largest fires in city history, we wanted to provide further information about the efforts of both agencies that night to preserve lives,” the Boulder Police Department wrote on social media.

“When the first report came in shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, nearly the entire Boulder Police Watch 3 shift responded in seconds.”

“Officers and sergeants carefully ran up to each residence, banged on every door they could reach safely and calling for people to evacuate,” according to the police. As smoke strangled their throats, hot embers dropped on them and down their garments.” Despite the “chaos,” officers kept track of every door they knocked on, speaking with people in 79 of the 81 apartments before being forced to retreat due to the fire’s ferocity.

“Various fire engines and vehicles encircled the area,” police said, adding that “officers swiftly assisted them in rescuing residents by raising ladders and beginning multiple water lines.”

Members of the medical transportation business American Medical Response also “went door to door notifying residents.”

However, after hearing the ruckus, one third-floor resident was unable to flee the fire and was forced to leap from his balcony, which was seen on video.

According to the police, “the individual leapt and was successfully retrieved by both men with the advice and assistance of Boulder Police Department Sgt. Ekwo and Boulder Fire-Rescue Lt. Gross.”

There were 17 fire engines and 51 firefighters on the site.

“This fire burnt so hot that the heat melted off the aluminum unit numbers and copper parts even before the flames reached it,” the Boulder Police Department said. That’s above 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We are extremely glad that these agencies’ fast collaboration saved so many lives that morning, both human and animal.” That was among them. This is a condensed version of the information.