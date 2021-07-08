A health inspector reveals how to tell which restaurants in the United States should avoid.

An Australian health inspector has detailed how to determine whether or not your local take-out is sanitary, and it could save you from an upset stomach.

On TikTok, a lady who goes by the moniker SemyKitten and claims to be a health inspector has been publishing a series of films for potential clients concerned about hygiene ratings.

In June, SemyKitten posted a movie for Australians, but after it went viral on the platform and received nearly 4 million views, she posted another one for Americans.

“So, I’m a health inspector, and I inspect every single business that sells goods from supermarkets to food trucks,” she explained in her first post. I give them a penalty notice if one of these shops fails.”

She remarked in a video aimed at Americans that she uploaded last week: “Please, people from the United States, pay attention. If this makes you puke, you’ve probably seen my video where I discuss about a database that names firms that have been fined for violating food safety standards.

“Unfortunately, that video was only available in Australia, but this one is available in the United States.”

As she explains, she utilizes a green screen behind her to bring up several websites for different states: “So I did some research and discovered that, according to your government, you have access to every food inspection that has been conducted.

“The penalties, according to my understanding, are also linked to the inspection reports. So go to Google and type in Food Inspection Reports, along with your county.

“This one is for New York City, this one is for King County, this one is for Tallahassee, and this one is for Houston,” says the author. When you search for food inspections, you’ll see something like this.”

A brief scan at Health.Data.Ny.Gov for the state of New York (excluding New York City, Suffolk County, and Erie County) reveals 22,207 health violations, with the map updated on June 5.

The website went on to explain the figures, saying: “The violation map depicts the infractions discovered during the most recent inspection of food service facilities. The map’s initial image is divided into huge sections. This is a condensed version of the information.