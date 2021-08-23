A hack demonstrates how to save McDonald’s fries for later consumption, but not everyone is convinced.

Have you ever not been able to finish all of your McDonald’s french fries? This latest fast-food-based TikTok hack might just come in handy for the small fraction of those who do.

@laddllly, a TikTok user, demonstrated how to turn McDonald’s iconic French fry container into a sealed box ready to hold fries without spilling to over ten million people.

The user begins by moving the box’s left and right edges inwards, then pushing the box’s front inwards as well. The back of the shirt is then folded over and tucked into the pocket.

As illustrated by the hack developer, once the box is folded properly, it becomes completely sealed, preventing any fries from falling out. Following that, @laddllly demonstrated how strong the container is by holding it upside down.

#lifehacks #mcdonalds #frenchfries #tip #fries #fy @laddllly#lifehacks #mcdonalds #frenchfries #tip #fries #fy Domknowz – Lofi

Despite the fact that over 1.5 million people have liked the hack, with some calling it “life-changing,” many others are skeptical about how useful it will be for most people.

The most obvious reason is because most people eat their fries all at once, rendering a takeout box pointless. “This is useful, but who doesn’t finish their fries?” says the narrator. According to one user.

Another TikTok user said, “Nice video, but I always end it too fast.”

The next point of contention for views is that McDonald’s fries are infamous for losing their flavor after being left out too long.

One viewer commented, “You can’t eat them reheated or cold, it’s disgusting.”

This hack is likely to be more useful when the fries will be preserved for a later date, but not too far away, so that they can still be enjoyed.

@laddllly’s video is one of numerous TikTok clips featuring McDonald’s fries. This website recently covered a viral video from competitor Five Guys that attracted attention to McDonald’s and how it cooks its fries in the comments.

A video shot by a Five Guys employee demonstrated how fresh the fries are and filmed the entire frying process in-store.

When compared to McDonald’s, however, it’s a whole other story. In May, a McDonald’s employee posted a TikTok video showing a wire frying basket full with food. This is a condensed version of the information.