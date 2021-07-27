A group writes a letter to white parents to persuade them not to send their children to Ivy League schools.

A so-called social justice organization in Dallas addressed emails to white Democrats in the city’s wealthiest districts urging them to sign a pledge promising not to send their children to Ivy League institutions.

A group called Dallas Justice Now sent a “College Pledge” letter demanding that white residents of wealthy neighborhoods, such as the Highland Park Independent School District, “pledge that their children will not apply or attend any Ivy League School.” Instead of simply posting “Black Lives Matter” yard signs and Facebook posts, citizens should “back up your words,” according to the letter.

“We recognize that you are white and live in the Highland Park District, and hence profit from significant benefits taken at the expense of communities of color,” the Dallas Justice Now letter states.

According to the letter, white, rich Dallas parents should keep their children out of America’s top 50 colleges so that Black children can take their place.

The letter added, “These schools have granted white families luxury for years,” slamming white liberals in the Dallas region.

“You live in Dallas’ most affluent and whitest area. You gained or inherited your wealth through oppressing people of color, whether you realize it or not. However, we understand that you are a Democrat and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, making you one of our white allies and placing you in a position to address these heinous injustices.”

On Tuesday afternoon, this website reached out to officials of the Dallas Justice Now group, but was unable to clarify whether the group’s organizers support such social justice issues.

Although a lady allegedly named Jamila is mentioned on the Dallas Justice Now Facebook page, a spokesperson from an organization called “Sideline” answered, but declined to reveal who the group’s organizers are.

"We understand that this is a big commitment to make. However, it is quite depressing to witness.