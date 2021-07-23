A group of Italian Americans is suing to have the statue of Christopher Columbus returned to Chicago.

According to the Associated Press, an Italian American group is trying to have a statue of Christopher Columbus returned to a park in Chicago’s Little Italy after it was taken by demonstrators last year.

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans has filed a lawsuit demanding that the Chicago Park District replace the statue in Arrigo Park, claiming that its removal violates a nearly 50-year-old contract between the organization and the Park District. Enrico Mirabelli, the group’s attorney, said they tried to prevent the case, and the Park District did not respond to a letter addressed by the organization to the board of commissioners.

Mirabelli stated, “We are dedicated to finding an acceptable solution.” “However, no government or individual is above the law. When you enter into a contract, you are expected to adhere to its terms.”

Following the death of George Floyd, who was slain by a Minneapolis police officer, two more Columbus statues in Chicago, along with the one in Arrigo Park, were destroyed last year amid nationwide demonstrations.

Last year, after activists swarmed a Columbus statue in Grant Park in an unsuccessful attempt to pull it down, the statue in the park on Chicago’s West Side, as well as two others elsewhere in the city, were removed.

According to the agreement with the Park District, any changes to the statue or plaza must be approved in writing by the Columbus Statue Committee, which is a forerunner to his organization.

Onesti stated, “Removing the statue last year was a blatant infringement of our contract with the Park District.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration stated at the time that the relocation of the Arrigo Park and Grant Park statues were temporary and in reaction to demonstrations that had turned unsafe for both demonstrators and police. Days later, a third statue of Columbus, which had stood on the South Side for nearly 130 years, was taken down.

Protesters claimed that the explorer was unworthy of reverence due of his treatment of Indigenous peoples.

If Mirabelli had not raised their legal grievances within a year, the contract would have been voided.

“We never got a response,” Mirabelli said of the letter that was sent. This is a condensed version of the information.