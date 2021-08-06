A group in Nebraska has started collecting signatures to force a voter ID law onto the ballot in 2022.

A Nebraska group supporting the requirement of a government-issued picture ID to vote has launched a petition drive to collect 124,000 signatures to get the issue on the general election ballot in 2022.

In Nebraska, petitions demand signatures from 10% of the state’s registered voters, or around 124,000 people. Petition signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties are required to secure rural participation.

Citizens for Voter ID said on Thursday that it had begun collecting signatures. Despite limited proof of fraudulent voting, several conservative states have approved voter ID laws, according to the Associated Press.

Attempts to pass a voter identification law in Nebraska have been repeatedly denied, pushing campaign organizers to seek voter approval for a state constitutional amendment.

“The people of Nebraska are often referred to as the second house, and our committee is ensuring that their voice is heard above special interests with clout in the Capitol,” said Republican state Senator Julie Slama of Sterling, one of the petition’s sponsors.

If the bill passes, politicians in the ostensibly bipartisan Legislature will have to decide on the policy’s details, such as what constitutes legitimate identity. They’d also have to figure out how to apply the rule to those who vote by mail and how the state would issue free identification to those who don’t have one.

Some states, such as Florida and Georgia, have begun to target mail-in ballots as well. Nebraska is one of 14 states (plus the District of Columbia) that do not require voter identification.

The requirements for people who have differ. Some states require photo identification, while others do not, and still others provide alternatives to an ID card, such as having a poll worker vouch for the voter.

Meanwhile, Civic Nebraska, a voting-rights advocacy group, is planning a “Decline to Sign” campaign to prevent people from signing. The group, led by Democratic state Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, claims that the measure will make voting more difficult and will cost the state money to implement.

The group states, "Every Nebraskan who respects our state's slogan of 'Equality Before the Law' should be deeply worried."