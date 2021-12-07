A good Samaritan comes across $1 million worth of cocaine floating in Florida waters.

A good Samaritan discovered more than $1 million worth of cocaine drifting in the waters near the Florida Keys recently.

Thomas G. Martin, the Miami Sector Chief of the US Border Patrol, was the first to report the occurrence.

“A Good Samaritan recovered over $1 million in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys over the weekend,” Martin tweeted Monday. “Nearly 69 pounds of cocaine were contained in the shipment.” The drugs were discovered by a boater near the island of Islamorada in the upper Florida Keys, according to the Miami Herald. Following the discovery, the boater notified authorities.

According to the tweet, border agents retrieved the drugs with the help of officials from the United States Coast Guard’s Southeast Division.

A image of the drugs discovered was included in the Twitter tweet, which appeared to show 25 separate packets containing cocaine.

A Good Samaritan discovered over a million dollars in cocaine drifting in the sea near the Florida Keys over the weekend. There was roughly 69 pounds of cocaine in the shipment. The drugs were discovered by #BorderPatrol agents with the help of @USCGSoutheast.

cC7EKa9lDx pic.twitter.com/cC7EKa9lDx #breakingnews #breaking #monday

— Thomas G. Martin, Chief Patrol Agent (@USBPChiefMIP) 6th of December, 2021 This isn’t the first time a huge amount of narcotics has been discovered in the Florida Keys’ waterways. Martin sent out a similar tweet in August, depicting shipments containing 65 pounds of cocaine washed ashore on the shores of the Florida Keys.

“A Good Samaritan recovered 1.3 million dollars worth of cocaine washed up along the beach in the Florida Keys over the weekend. The huge black package was turned over to #BorderPatrol custody and contained 65 pounds of cocaine “At the time, the tweet read: In the photo Martin uploaded, there are more than 20 packages of cocaine. A Good Samaritan discovered 1.3 million dollars worth of cocaine washed up along the beach in the Florida Keys over the weekend. The huge black package was turned over to #BorderPatrol custody and contained 65 pounds of cocaine.

@mcsonews pic.twitter.com/EyCrXuySxA #breakingnews #mondaymorning #florida

— Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) is the Chief Patrol Agent for the United States Border Patrol. 16th of August, 2021 In March, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was involved in a similar situation. This is a condensed version of the information.