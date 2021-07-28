A Giant Bull Moose was discovered lounging in a parking garage.

A 750-pound male moose was discovered lurking in a Vail parking garage on Tuesday. Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) tranquilized the moose and transported him to a “appropriate habitat” near Craig, despite the fact that he was not acting aggressively.

The moose was arrested in a parking garage in Lionshead Village on Tuesday morning, according to officials; however, the moose had been seen multiple times in adjacent areas during the previous month.

“Despite the fact that there are a lot of pedestrians and human activity, most of these communities overlap with really optimum moose habitat,” Wildlife Officer Devin Duval stated in an official release. “Moose aren’t too concerned about that; they’re usually unaffected by the activity in Vail.”

Throughout the month of July, wildlife officers kept a close check on the moose and discovered that in the past 10 days, he began frequenting the bottom level of the parking garage.

“He would come into the parking garage pretty routinely first thing in the morning and then kind of clear out before it got too busy,” Duval added. “This is the main parking lot for those going to Lionshead Village and the Vail Health hospital.”

Wildlife officials relocated this moose out of a parking structure in Lionshead Village this morning with the help of @VailGov, @VailPolice, and @VailFire. It will be placed in appropriate moose habitat outside of Craig this afternoon.

https://t.co/qePXsN2f2V pic.twitter.com/AR3eQ0FhP9 Details: https://t.co/qePXsN2f2V

July 27, 2021 — CPW NW Region (@CPW NW)

The moose was not violent, but officials believe he was growing accustomed to his surroundings and had no desire to leave. Officials tranquilized the moose and transferred him to a suitable environment near Craig, since they did not want him to become a permanent presence in Lionshead Village.

CPW posted a video of the interaction to their Northwest Region’s official Twitter account.

CPW officers were assisted by Vail Fire, Vail Police, and employees of the Town of Vail Public Works department in removing the moose from the parking garage.

According to CPW, moose sightings were not traditionally widespread in Colorado. However, its population has grown as a result of successful reintroduction efforts by CPW in the 1970s and 1980s. Now it’s up to the officials. This is a condensed version of the information.