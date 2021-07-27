A Georgia teen passes away in the emergency room after collapsing during his first football practice of the season.

According to the Associated Press, a 15-year-old Georgia boy fell on the first day of football practice and died in the emergency room.

According to Bibb County School District authorities, Joshua Ivory, a student at Southwest High School in Macon, became distressed on Monday, causing the coaches to contact an ambulance.

Ivory died in the hospital emergency room, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Although no cause of death has been given, an autopsy has been scheduled.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The first day of practice for teams across the state occurred Monday. Players must practice in shorts and helmets for five days to get adjusted to the heat and physical exertion required by the rules. Players are allowed to practice in pads for the first time on August 2.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Macon reached 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday. According to The Telegraph of Macon, the practice began at 6 p.m.

Southwest High head coach Joe Dupree noticed what was going on and followed state laws, according to Bibb County Schools Athletic Director Barney Hester.

Hester told the newspaper, “We called 911, and the firetruck was here in five to six minutes.” “It was taken care of quickly…. When we recognized we had a pupil in difficulty, Joe Dupree and his team did an outstanding job.”

Hester stated, “The loss of one of our students in Bibb County is huge.” “We’re all in mourning. We have a young man who will sadly not be with us any longer, and we must deal with that.”

Tuesday’s practices were canceled, and the district is investigating how they are performed.

“Joshua was a fantastic young man, full of potential and zeal. He had a contagious smile and a generous heart. Southwest Principal A. Bernard Young stated in a statement Tuesday that he enjoyed sports and spending time with his family.

“Joshua’s charisma allowed him to easily create a positive impression on his teammates, coaches, and the entire Southwest family.”

Students and employees will have access to district counselors, according to Young. Hester stated that Ivory will be honored by the district.

The Georgia High School Association stated that it is collecting data.