A gay bar is suing a comedian who claims the bartender drugged her.

The Abbey, a homosexual bar in Los Angeles’ West Hollywood district, has filed a lawsuit against Haely White, a comedienne who accused the bartender of drugging her drink in public.

White claimed on August 3 that she was “severely drugged by a bartender” during her July 29 visit to The Abbey via social media. According to the bar’s lawsuit, she ordered her social media followers to “spread the news” and boycott the establishment.

However, security footage from White’s July 29 visit allegedly revealed that neither Abbey personnel nor anyone else interfered with her drink, according to the pub. White allegedly did not change her original social media post, which had already been shared several times online, even after the bar allowed her to see the film, according to the bar’s lawsuit.

The comedian and the club eventually reached an agreement that released White from any liability if she issued an updated statement on her different social media platforms by 4 p.m. local time on Saturday, August 14, according to Spectrum News.

However, according to the bar’s lawsuit, she failed to post the statement as promised. A following social media post effectively revoked her correction, according to the report.

The pub denied that the two bottles used to make her drink were tampered with in any way, according to her correction statement. The bottles had previously been used to create cocktails for other customers, she claimed the pub informed her. She noted that the pub had received no further reports of drugging from anyone whose cocktails included the same chemicals.

White’s statement then apologized for her false claims and promised to fire any employees who were harmed or threatened as a result of them. She stated, “I feel their actions reflect that they care about the safety of their patrons and take steps to make their establishment safe.”

Hello there – I’d like to provide an update after a long week. To read the entire statement, tap and scroll. pic.twitter.com/2zxKLxUaKN

— August 15, 2021, Haely White (@HaelysComet)

White, however, apparently issued a follow-up comment to the correcting remark on Instagram after it was released.

She said in her statement that camera footage from the bar showed her collapsing off her booth seat and being helped out of the bar by a friend shortly after. This is a condensed version of the information.