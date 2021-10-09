A gang known as ‘The Sopranos’ is accused of stealing $1 million in items to fund their drug addictions.

The Denver district attorney stated on Friday that eleven people had been indicted in Colorado for “a series of offenses to feed their fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine addictions.”

According to Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office, the group stole more than $950,000 in “motor cars, guns, equipment, financial transaction devices, and other items to sustain their lifestyles and feed their drug habits.”

The group is “accused of operating as an enterprise and self-identifying as ‘the Sopranos,'” according to the DA’s office.

“The Sopranos” cast members have been accused of “targeting Kias and Hyundais” and working in pairs to “identify prospective target vehicles.”

“One team member would use a screwdriver to break the driver’s side door lock, then the ignition lock and start the vehicle. The other member of the crew served as a lookout and a getaway driver. To hide the stolen vehicles, they allegedly attached stolen license plates “On Friday, the DA’s office issued a statement.

According to the DA, they allegedly targeted vehicles that were left running unattended and are suspected of making purchases with credit cards recovered in stolen vehicles.

The members allegedly exchanged information and techniques “to improve the finest means of fast stealing a vehicle,” as well as boasting on Facebook “about their own expertise at automobile burglary.”

Facebook was also allegedly used by the group to “organize crimes, escape capture, and arrange for bond for each other.”

“They’ve been accused of livestreaming their crimes while they’re happening on Facebook, with other business members offering real-time encouragement. The sale of the allegedly stolen products was arranged through Facebook and other social media platforms “According to the office.

Prosecutors said they suspect the group bought drugs with the money they earned from their crimes.

37 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, 20 counts of identity theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a prohibited substance, and other charges have been filed against members of the organization.

The trio was charged with 91 offenses in total, according to the district attorney. Between February 19, 2021, and September 29, 2021, the alleged offences were committed.

The lawsuits were first filed in Denver. This is a condensed version of the information.