A furniture restorer discovers ‘Human Hair’ in a 200-year-old chair.

A furniture fixer uploaded frightening images of a 200-year-old chair that he claims is stuffed with slaves’ hair.

He posted a heartbreaking video to social media, claiming that the chair was ordered by a “very wealthy family” from North Georgia.

“I want everyone to see this, this is not propaganda at all,” the tradesman remarked. This particular chair is over 200 years old. This 200-year-old chair is believed to have originated in north Georgia. This chair is being restored. What we’re going to do is make this chair appear brand new.”

He films the chair, which he claims is wrapped in a thin white cotton covering. But, when he delves inside the padding, he explains that the chair is hiding a dreadful secret.

“However, I want you to know that I truly asked and went into detail about it, rather than just assuming. I’d like for you to view this. Usually, you load old decrepit seats like this with everything you can get your hands on.

“It appears that this one contains cotton. This is cotton that has been chosen and sat on for almost 200 years. And it’s simply dreadful. However, because it is built of solid wood, it will survive a long time. As he lifted the threadbare cloth, he added, “I want y’all to see this.”

“This is human hair,” he explained. This is human hair in its purest form. Consider how many slaves it took to make this seat out of human hair. It’s the entire seat; the entire interior is made of human hair. It’s human hair, not horse or cow hair, as they generally do, nor pig or horse hair. This is slave hair, which is real human hair. Consider how many slaves were required to stuff this chair with human hair.

He pulls tufts of black, curly hair from the seat, showing the back and cushion area coated in strands, which the camera captures.

“Now a lot of them are loaded with horse and whatever you can get your hands on,” the cameraman continued. This, however, came from a very affluent family in north Georgia. They’ve decided to maintain this chair because of its historical and personal worth to their family.