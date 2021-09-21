A Fox News reporter has been chastised for referring to Gabby Petito’s case as a “huge distraction.”

The abduction of Gabby Petito has been dubbed a “major distraction” from local and international events by a Fox News correspondent.

Raymond Arroyo made the remarks during a live broadcast on the news channel, which was captured by fan Morgan S’More and published to TikTok on Sunday.

“…Need to take a step back on this, with all that’s going on in the globe, what’s going on on our southern border, and abroad and at home,” Arroyo adds, interrupting the reporter mid-sentence. Please pardon me if I think this, the entire tale, is a tremendous distraction.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime film, a continuous mini-series for America. But I believe it is primarily a local story involving a missing individual. God bless her and this family; I hope they figure it out, but I’m concerned that, like Natalee Holloway, we’re spending much too much time on this case.”

Arroyo made the remarks on the same day that a body matching the 22-year-description old’s was recovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. There is yet to be a formal identification, with an autopsy expected for Tuesday to ascertain the cause of death.

The van-life blogger was last seen on August 24 at a hotel in Salt Lake City, and a photo of her was posted to Instagram the next day. Her family reported her missing on September 11, ten days after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home without her after a months-long road trip.

The hunt for Laundrie, who was last seen on September 14 at his family’s home in Florida, is still ongoing. In the 25,000-acre wilderness preserve in North Port, searches have been performed.

The terms “missing” and “on the run” are not interchangeable… Clearly, the fiancée is aware of something. However, the public fascination with a missing person case serves as a diversion from other pressing issues. I’m hoping Gabby is found and that we can stay focused on the things we can change. https://t.co/hPftDDjaYt

September 19, 2021 — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo)

Arroyo has already expressed his thoughts on the Petitio case on Twitter, repeating his on-screen remarks.

