A Fox News host confronts Republican Senator Rick Scott over the Trump administration’s $6.7 trillion debt increase.

Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, was approached by Fox News anchor Bret Baier when he objected to backing legislation that would increase the national debt even more, pointing out that GOP members have mostly ignored this position under former President Donald Trump.

During Trump’s four years in office, the US debt climbed by almost 33%. The debt increased by nearly $6.7 trillion under Trump’s presidency, to $26.9 trillion at the end of 2020. According to the Congressional Budget Office, while much of this was due to the unusual conditions of the COVID-19 epidemic, the signature Trump tax cuts of 2017—which primarily benefited the wealthiest Americans and corporations—also contributed significantly to deficit expenditure (CBO).

Scott stated in an interview with Fox News Sunday that he was opposed to the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure nearing Senate passage because the CBO predicted it would add more than $250 billion to the national debt.

However, Fox News anchor Bret Baier responded by pointing out the tremendous increase in the national debt during Trump’s presidency, when Republicans also controlled the Senate for all four years and the House of Representatives for the first two years.

“Senator, you and other Republicans are talking a lot about the deficit and debt. However, this was not the case during the Trump administration, as Baier pointed out. “In fact, if you look at the data, the debt increased to $26.9 trillion by the end of 2020. The Trump administration and Republicans increased the debt by $6.7 trillion since [former]President [Barack] Obama’s last budget, a 33 percent increase, according to the Fox News anchor.

“I think COVID had a significant role in that, but Republicans have a bad track record of touting themselves as deficit/debt hawks recently, and now they’re doing it here,” Baier said.

Scott answered by citing his accomplishments as governor of Florida from 2011 to 2019.

“In 2011, I took office as governor of Florida with a $4 billion budget deficit. A state with an annual debt rise of over a billion dollars. We paid off a third of the state debt in eight years by working with the government to boost our economy. I’ve been since I’ve been up here. This is a condensed version of the information.