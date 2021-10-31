A Fox News host confronts Republican Senator Rick Scott on Trump’s tax cuts, which are expected to add trillions to the national debt.

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida was asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on Sunday about former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, which were predicted to boost the US debt by $1.5 trillion over a decade.

When Wallace questioned Scott during a Fox News Sunday interview if the Trump tax cuts, which were enacted in 2017, should be reversed, the Republican senator, who previously served as governor of Florida, evaded the topic, saying that tax cuts could be implemented without raising the deficit.

“I actually balanced a budget and wiped off a third of the state’s [Florida] debt by cutting taxes and fees 100 times over $10 billion.” You have the option to do both. The Florida budget, I believe, has over 4,000 lines. “I looked through every line and told myself, ‘I’m not going to waste anyone’s money,'” Scott explained.

In 2017, Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which altered corporate and individual tax rates.

“When Donald Trump was president, you had the tax cut, which added $2 trillion to the debt, according to the Congressional Budget Office,” Wallace challenged the senator again. You also didn’t have the necessary budget reduction. So, if you’re not going to have expenditure cuts, should you rescind the tax cuts—especially if the debt and deficit are so important?” “I’m not going to raise anyone’s taxes; I want lower taxes,” Scott said. “I’d like to keep an eye on how we spend our money.” For the past two years and nine months, I’ve been a member of the Senate. The amount of garbage is incredible. The way money is squandered in the Senate and Congress should enrage Americans.” “It’s your money,” says the narrator. On Sunday, he clarified, “It’s not government money.” “We have to find a way to live within our means.” We accomplished it at the state level, and we were able to pay off a third of the debt.” Scott was asked for comment by Washington Newsday, but he did not respond in time for publication.

Wallace had a similar encounter in May with Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who voted for Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

“According to the Tax Policy Center, the average first-year tax cut for.” Wallace said during his discussion with Cassidy. This is a condensed version of the information.