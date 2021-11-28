A Fox News host confronts a Republican senator on his opposition to raising the debt ceiling, pointing out the benefits to his state.

Senator John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican, was confronted by Fox News presenter Trace Gallagher over his opposition to raising the debt ceiling, pointing out the benefits to people in his own state.

Republicans have spoken out against raising the debt ceiling, which would allow the government to keep funding programs that have already been approved. To defend their opposition, Republicans have blasted Democrats’ efforts to enact massive spending bills, while Democrats have pointed out that the debt limit rise would only cover previously approved spending, not additional spending.

Gallagher brought up the matter with Barrasso during a Fox News Sunday appearance this weekend. As Democrats and other observers have argued, the increase in the debt limit will cover earlier spending.

“A vote to raise the debt ceiling doesn’t authorize new expenditure,” Gallagher explained, “but it simply permits the Treasury [Department] to collect money to pay for bills the government has already authorized,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

“So this is to pay for things that have already been authorized,” concluded the Fox News anchor. “And it’s worth noting that in your state alone, this is funding things like SNAP payments for nearly 30,000 people. Of course, those are food advantages. There are 33,000 youngsters who are eligible for free or reduced school lunches “Gallagher remarked.

“Senator, this [debt limit rise]will bring a lot of benefits to your state. Why are you opposed to it? “He inquired.

Barrasso answered by drawing a parallel between the federal situation and how things function in Wyoming on a local level. He noted that the constitution of his state “requires that we balance our budget every year—that we live within our means.” The federal government, he added, “needs to do the same thing.” “It’s all about Democrat spending,” said Barrasso. “It’s entirely their fault.” He claims that “not a single Republican” will vote to increase the debt ceiling.

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, Republicans voted three times with Democrats to increase the debt ceiling. During Trump’s presidency, the national debt grew by roughly $7 trillion. Much of this was due to Congress’s bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages, which were passed in 2020.

However, the former president’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is also worth mentioning. This is a condensed version of the information.