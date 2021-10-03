A Fox News host confronts a Republican senator about Trump’s support for the child tax credit but not Biden’s.

Anchor for Fox News Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming was asked by Chris Wallace about his support for boosting child tax credits under previous President Donald Trump, but now opposing Democrats’ efforts to expand them even more under President Joe Biden.

The existing child tax credits were doubled as a result of the Republican tax cuts of 2017. Following that, Democrats temporarily boosted child tax credits under the American Rescue Plan, which was enacted in March, and began paying out payments on a monthly basis. These higher tax credits would be extended as part of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package.

Barrasso voted for the child tax credits as part of Trump’s hallmark tax reduction measure, but now opposes the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would strengthen them even more. During a Sunday interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace probed Barrasso on the subject.

“In 2017, you voted to increase the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000 as part of the Trump tax cuts. The Democrats would now extend it to 2025 at a higher level as part of this bill,” Wallace added. “In fact, your state of Wyoming is one of the states that will profit the most from the child tax credit increase. “What’s the harm in that?”

Barrasso answered by expressing his reservations about the $3.5 trillion plan as a whole. The bill, according to the Wyoming Republican, is “huge.”

Wallace then spoke out. “Excuse me, sir, but I have a question concerning this particular section of the bill. I understand you don’t like certain aspects. For example, I suppose one of the inquiry is whether you could have collaborated with them on the child tax credit. One of the things you voted for in 2017 is now one of the things you’re voting against. Why are you opposed to that particular program?”

Senators must “look at the complete package and say if you’re for the measure or not,” according to the Republican senator. The Wyoming lawmaker went on to say that Democratic legislators haven’t come to talk to Republicans about any of these issues.

Later in the conversation, Wallace challenged Barrasso on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package’s provision to expand childcare and support universal pre-kindergarten: “In Wyoming, just about a quarter of youngsters [ages]three to four, which is. This is a condensed version of the information.