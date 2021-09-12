A Fox News host confronts a Republican governor on his opposition to vaccination mandates, using polio as an example.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was confronted by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace over his opposition to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, questioning the Republican about why he views the commander-in-orders chief’s differently than Nebraska’s requirement that students receive a series of vaccinations before enrolling in school.

All executive branch personnel and federal contractors would be obliged to get vaccinated under Biden’s new executive orders, which he announced on Thursday. Additionally, all firms with 100 or more employees will be obliged to provide immunizations or have workers tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Employers will be required to provide paid time off for employees to be vaccinated.

The president also extended a prior requirement that health-care professionals who handle patients in Medicare and Medicaid-eligible facilities be immunized. All Americans who work in hospitals, home health care facilities, and other medical facilities are included.

Ricketts, on the other hand, was one of a handful of Republican governors who slammed Biden’s decision, which is expected to affect approximately 100 million Americans directly. Last week, the Republican leader declared that Biden “thinks we live in the Soviet Union,” blasting the White House decision.

In an interview with the governor on Fox News Sunday this weekend, Wallace pushed back against this characterization. “You claim it’s a matter of personal preference. In fact, students in your state of Nebraska must be vaccinated against a variety of diseases in order to attend school,” Wallace pointed out.

The immunizations were then listed on the screen by the Fox News anchor. Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, and chickenpox are among them.

“Why are those mandates that parents in your state must follow, and do follow on a regular basis, not as odious and as a violation of personal freedom as Biden’s vaccine mandates?” Ricketts was questioned by Wallace.

Ricketts said, “For all of those that you just named, there’s a lengthy history where parents have had the opportunity to witness how those things have been handled.”

Many people “don’t know what to trust,” the Republican governor added, blaming the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for offering what many regard as inconsistent recommendations to the American public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"By requiring [vaccines]from the government, you're.