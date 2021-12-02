A former teacher was forced to resign as a result of a Facebook post on mask mandates, according to a lawsuit.

According to court docs filed this week, a former South Carolina teacher claims that the school district she worked for forced her to resign after she uploaded a video on Facebook concerning mask mandates.

Holly Chapman, a “certified teacher with an active certification in good standing,” was “told she could either immediately resign or be terminated” in February after posting the video on her personal account about two months earlier, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Berkeley County School District and the district’s former superintendent.

“In this case, Berkeley County School District fired a teacher and sought to revoke her teaching license by characterizing her views as immoral,” said to the lawsuit. “She offered her ideas on governmental guidelines for mask wearing during the COVID outbreak.”

Chapman was recruited by the district in mid-2015 and “got no disciplinary measures” while working there, according to court records, until the video she posted in December 2020 emerged about a month later. According to the lawsuit, on the video, Chapman “stated her political grievances with perceived government meddling with respect to COVID mask mandates and protocols.”

According to Chapman’s attorneys, the video was posted to her personal Facebook profile, which she used under a pseudonym and was not “friends” with any of her students. However, a student “somehow acquired access” to the film in January and shared a portion of it on Snapchat, which Chapman learned about in mid-February, according to her lawsuit.

Chapman was questioned about the video by a school human resources official days after learning that it had gone viral on Snapchat “was requested to create a statement,” but the first draft was deemed inadequate.

“An official from the district’s human resources department asked her to write a follow-up statement explicitly outlining the content of her speech,” she said “Chapman was told to either quit or be fired a few days later after she done so, according to the lawsuit. The charges went on to say that Chapman “was not given a reasonable amount of time to assess her alternatives or seek counsel.”

Chapman was also allegedly passed over for employment at the Charleston County School District in the months following his departure from the Berkeley County School District, according to the lawsuit. This is a condensed version of the information.