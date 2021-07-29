A former judge has been sentenced to a year in prison for informing a high school friend about an investigation.

For informing a high school classmate about a cocaine trafficking probe, a former Colorado judge was sentenced to just over a year in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, former Weld County District Judge Ryan Kamada was sentenced to one year and one day in prison by U.S. District Court Judge William Martinez on Wednesday. Kamada, 42, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to obstructing the federal task force investigation by using information he received as a judge.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch for the District of Colorado said, “Public officials responsible with upholding the law must be held to the same standard by which they assess others.” “Former Judge Kamada has been held to account for his betrayal of the public trust.”

The task force’s investigation, which began in October 2018, was centered on a narcotics trafficking ring that was distributing massive amounts of cocaine in Colorado. According to The Greeley Tribune, a search warrant was issued the next year for Kamada’s high school classmate Alberto “Beto” Loya as part of the inquiry. Loya was sentenced to ten years in jail after pleading guilty to charges emanating from the inquiry.

In April 2019, Kamada received a phone call from a task force member wanting to issue Loya’s warrant while working as a “on-call” judge. When a task force member pointed out that the two guys were connected on social media, Kamada recused himself from the case. However, the judge called his buddy Geoffrey Chacon, who was also a friend of Loya, the next morning to alert him about the probe. Loya was quickly tipped off by Chacon.

Ryan Kamada abused the power of his judicial position and violated the trust that the people of Colorado placed in him by leaking the existence of a search warrant to help his close friend avoid possible criminal exposure, according to Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “This case demonstrates that no one, not even a judge, is above the law.”

The leak of material to Loya, according to the Justice Department, “seriously hampered” the task force investigation. After delivering Loya the tip, Chacon erased records of his conversations with him, pleading guilty to one count of destruction of records with the purpose. This is a condensed version of the information.