A former Cuomo aide has filed a criminal complaint that might lead to the governor’s arrest.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is the target of a criminal complaint brought by a former New York state employee.

According to the New York Post, the complaint was filed with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The filing comes just days after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the results of a months-long investigation into sexual harassment charges leveled against the state’s top official.

“The independent inquiry found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted many women and broke federal and state law in the process,” James stated during a press conference on Tuesday.

The charges of 11 complainants, nine of whom are current or former New York state government employees, were documented in the 168-page report. Cuomo and his senior staff allegedly retaliated against one former employee who publicly made claims, according to investigators.

According to the Washington Post, the woman who submitted the criminal complaint is a former governor’s assistant who is listed in the attorney general’s report as “Executive Assistant #1.”

If the woman’s allegations are proven true, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the newspaper, the governor may be arrested.

Cuomo has flatly refuted the report’s conclusions, claiming that he has never inappropriately touched anyone or made inappropriate sexual advances.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.