A former California mayor has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

For abusing an 11-year-old girl, a former California mayor was sentenced to six years in jail.

David Cook, 55, was found guilty on Tuesday of abusing the woman, dubbed “Jane Doe,” over the period of two months. Based on impact statements from the victim, her stepmother, and father, as well as Cook’s wife and defense team, Judge Robert LaForge in Sonoma County Superior Court chose to sentence Cook.

“The pain [Jane Doe] has gone through is heartbreaking,” the girl’s stepmother stated. “She hasn’t been the same since [Cook] molested her… and she worries if she would ever be able to trust another man in her life.”

Since the incident, the victim has been suffering from despair, anxiety, panic attacks, and nightmares, according to her stepmother.

Her mood shifted from “a cheerful young girl to one filled with hatred and grief,” according to the victim’s father. Cook would also “do this to others,” according to the victim.

Since his arrest on October 27, 2020, Cook has been free on $250,000 bail. Cook pled no guilty in April to a felony charge of “lewd and lascivious actions with a kid under the age of 14,” according to court documents.

Even though Cook was irresponsible, Cook’s wife addressed the courtroom and stated that the financial burden on her family will be severe.

She stated, “What David did was wrong.” “However, I’m in a tough place because if he goes to jail, I’ll be without a source of money, which will be disastrous for me and our children.”

“I pray his punishment does not continue to harm me and my family.”

Throughout the trial, both LaForge and Assistant District Attorney Andrew Lucas remarked on Cook’s “lack of remorse.”

According to Lucas, Cook “repeatedly engaged in acts of molestation of the 11-year-old youngster.” “The nature and intensity of this crime, as well as the lack of remorse, demanded a jail sentence rather than parole.”

“As I reviewed all of the reports prepared for the court, it struck me that Cook never once mentioned he was sorry,” LaForge said. “He concentrated on how everything was impacting him.”

Cook formerly served on the Sonoma City Council from 2012 to 2020.