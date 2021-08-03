A Florida woman was sentenced to prison for exposing herself to passengers on a plane and kicking an officer.

On Friday, a Florida lady was arrested after raising a commotion on a regional airport flight out of South Dakota.

Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona Beach, has been charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, simple assault on police officers, and unlawful occupancy in connection with her actions on a plane at the Rapid City Regional Airport. She was also wanted in Meade County, Kentucky, on a warrant. After the incident was reported at roughly 8:50 p.m., she was removed off the craft by authorities.

According to a news release issued to This website by the Rapid City Police Department, Watkins was raising a commotion on the aircraft, forcing one officer to remove her from the plane.

The officer informed her that she would be escorted off the plane, but she continued to be loud and disruptive, according to the release. “She indecently exposed herself to other passengers on the plane at one point while exiting the plane.”

The release added, “She was escorted off the plane and advised she was under arrest.” “As she was being taken through the airport, the officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. She kicked the cop when she sought to get away from him. Additional officers arrived a short time later to take her from the airport.”

Watkins made his first court appearance on Monday. She is being jailed on a $1,000 cash-only bond for unauthorized occupancy and a $100 cash-only bond for simple assault on police enforcement.

The FAA’s annual statistics show that rowdy passenger occurrences have increased significantly in recent years. According to the Rapid City Journal, at least 610 inquiries into such instances have been launched thus far in 2021. In 2019, just 146 investigations were launched throughout the year, compared to 105 in 2015. So far this year, it has surpassed the previous yearly high of 310 investigations set in 2004.

