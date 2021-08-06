A Florida woman has been charged with repeatedly pushing a baby in a stroller into oncoming traffic.

Officers from the Winter Garden Police Department arrested Laronda Pressley, 28, on Tuesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., the department received a call reporting Pressley’s actions near the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Avalon Road, just outside of Orlando.

According to the Orange County Clerk’s office, Pressley has been charged with two felonies: aggravated child abuse and attempted murder. She remained in custody on no bond as of Friday, according to the Winter Garden Police Department. The youngster and Pressley were unharmed in the event, according to the department.

While driving home from work, one witness informed WOFL, a local Fox News affiliate, that she seen the incident happen. The woman was seen pushing the stroller into the street and then “raising her hands,” according to the witness.

“As I got closer, as she was walking and I was coming, she threw the stroller in front of the car and held it,” stated the witness. She went on to say that she was obliged to slam on her brakes and only narrowly avoided colliding with the toddler.

The witness told WOFL that she saw the child awaken and was worried about what might happen next.

The youngster was transferred into the custody of the state Department of Children and Families while Pressley was arrested (DCF). The infant was then turned over to family members that the police department believed were competent of caring for the child, according to the police department.

DCF was contacted by this website for more information on the child’s situation, but no response was received before publication.

