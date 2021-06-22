A Florida Republican claims that a fellow Republican challenger is stalking her and intends to kill her.

A permanent restraining order was filed against William Braddock by Anna Paulina Luna, who hopes to compete for Florida’s District 13 House seat. Once the charges were made public, Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar granted Luna and a conservative activist and friend, Erin Olszewski, a temporary restraining order.

Braddock informed the court on Tuesday that he disagreed with the ruling and that he wanted to “receive, evaluate, and validate” any evidence against him. He has previously disputed the charges, claiming that they were politically motivated.

Braddock claimed in court, “I have no idea what they have.”

To allow both sides to exchange evidence, Loar decided to postpone the hearing until July 9. The temporary restraining orders against Braddock and Olszewski will remain in place, she added, and she warned him not to break them.

Luna states in her petition that she recently received text conversations from Braddock and some associates in which he allegedly stated that he wanted to “take me (Luna) out.” Others warned her “it signifies he intends to kill me,” she added.

Luna wrote in her petition, “I do not feel safe, and I am currently in fear for my life from Mr. Braddock.”

Last week, Politico reported that Olszewski had secretly recorded a phone chat with Braddock earlier this month in which he said the claimed “Russian and Ukrainian murder squad” could kill Luna in 24 hours.

According to Politico, who received the clip, Braddock adds on the video, “Luna’s going to go down and I hope it’s by herself.” “For the better or the good of the majority of the people, we’ve got to sacrifice the few.”

According to the report, Braddock described the “hit squad” as being armed for “close-battle combat” to make sure nothing was left to chance.

“No snipers. Up close and personal. So they know the target has gone,” Braddock said, according to the Politico report. The online news site quoted Braddock as saying he hadn’t heard the recording and that there there was no proof. This is a brief summary.