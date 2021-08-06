A Florida physician pleads for the COVID vaccine, claiming that children are witnessing their parents die.

Florida Doctor Makes COVID Vaccine Plea, Says Children Are Watching Their Parents Die.

A physician in Florida has issued an emotive plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after witnessing youngsters say their final goodbyes to parents who have died from the disease.

Dr. Timothy Regan, chief medical officer of Polk County’s Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, said his team is also seeing “young, healthy people that are having very bad outcomes.”

His institution has increased its emergency room capacity to cater for 275 hospital patients — up from 180 in January 2021, according to WFLA — and he has reassured folks who were skeptical about immunization that “this is real.”

"This is what is sad. We are bringing 8 & 10 year olds to the bedside of their parents to say their last goodbyes." Listen to emotional plea by Dr. Timothy Regan/Lakeland Regional Health for the unvaccinated during Florida covid surge. https://t.co/84JRnfuAis @FLHealthPolk @WFLA pic.twitter.com/kZSPC1hdhC — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 5, 2021

“We are not fearmongers, we are not trying to scare you but here is reality and this is what is sad; we are bringing eight- and ten-year-olds to the bedside of their parents to say their last goodbyes,” he said Thursday during a news conference addressed by healthcare professionals.

“We are having teenagers in the intensive care unit say their final goodbyes to their parents. This is unfortunate, and it is readily preventable,” he said visibly moved, “therefore to Polk County residents, I implore you to be vaccinated.””

His appeal comes as Polk County recorded roughly 1,000 new cases on Wednesday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began, according to county health department director Dr. Joy Jackson.

While the county has seen a little rise in the number of COVID vaccinations delivered, only 54% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, Jackson said.

Additionally, she advised parents to be aware that children can contract and spread COVID-19 and urged children to wear masks.

The state’s health system is straining, with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealing Thursday that Florida had registered more than 20,133 new COVID cases the previous day, the second-highest increase in a single day during the pandemic.

