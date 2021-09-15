A Florida mother has been reunited with her 14-year-old daughter.

A Florida lady has been reunited with her six-year-old daughter, who was reportedly taken by her father nearly 14 years ago.

The Clermont Authorities Department said in a press release on Monday that Angelica Vences-Salgado called police on September 2 to report that she had been approached on social media by a lady purporting to be her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez.

According to the police department, the woman who contacted Vences-Salgado said she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border in Laredo, Texas, on September 10.

Both women were at the Laredo Point of Entry that day, according to detectives.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations collaborated to figure out who the woman claiming to be Vences-missing Salgado’s daughter was, according to police.

Vences-Salgado and the woman were apprehended by officers from HSI, US Customs and Border Protection, and the Laredo Police Department around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to the police department, “based on the data provided to these organizations by Angelica and Clermont Police Department, they established that the female was actually Jacqueline Hernandez, who was taken from her mother in 2007.”

“Jacqueline, now 19 years old, was successfully reunited with her mother at approximately 4:55 p.m.”

Vences-Salgado embraced her daughter after they were reunited, according to the police department.

Hernandez was allegedly kidnapped on December 22, 2007, by her father, Pablo Hernandez, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Pablo Hernandez may have traveled to Mexico with his daughter, according to a flier. A kidnapping warrant has been issued.

Police have not said what happened to Jacqueline Hernandez after she was kidnapped. For more information, the Clermont Police Department has been contacted.

The department expressed gratitude to the agencies engaged in reuniting the couple.

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said, “This is a good example of what can be accomplished when numerous law enforcement organizations and their respective communities work collaboratively together and have open lines of communication.”

“In this case, multiple agencies from throughout the country worked together to form a force multiplier and assist in the reunification of the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

HSI. This is a condensed version of the information.