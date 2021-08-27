A Florida man was arrested for ‘intentionally’ hitting a gator with his lawnmower blades.

According to Fox 35 News, a Florida man was arrested for “intentionally” hitting a gator with mower blades. He was released on bond, but because alligators are protected under Florida law, he is now facing accusations of felony animal cruelty and illegal killing.

In June, a witness saw Steven Dariff clearing bush with a huge tractor along Takoma Farms Road in Daytona Beach, according to the television station. Dariff reportedly “scared the gator away” by pounding the water with the tractor’s mower blades when a 6-foot gator emerged from the water and approached his tractor.

The conversation, however, did not end there.

According to the witness, when the alligator returned to the bank, Dariff drove towards it and dropped the mowing blades on top of it, seriously hurting the gator.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered many shattered alligator shells from a nest at the scene.

According to Fox 35 News, the entire exchange was recorded on tape.

FWC officers suspect Dariff purposely hit the gator and destroyed the nest based on the evidence. As a result, he was detained.

As previously stated on this page, alligators are legally protected, making killing or injuring one unlawful in the state of Florida.

Of course, the state is known for its large alligator population, and there is some alligator-human conflict. The FWC devised a nuisance gator program to address problematic gators while also protecting Floridians. This program authorizes approved trappers to remove potentially dangerous gators from populated areas.

A person should contact the FWC’s nuisance gator hotline to have a nuisance gator removed.

The FWC also established the alligator harvest program, which allows license holders to hunt the species throughout the year in certain counties in an effort to manage the population and prevent conflict.

Killing a gator should not be the first response unless it is assaulted, especially if the person does not have a license.

Dariff, on the other hand, says that his acts were unintentional.

According to Wesh 2 News, Dariff informed the officer that he was mowing the canal when the gator “lunged at the mower’s blade.” He also claimed that he wasn’t aware he’d hit the nest until it was destroyed.

Dariff told the outlet in an interview that he “didn’t kill.” This is a condensed version of the information.