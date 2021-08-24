A Florida man rams cop cars and yells at officers, “Just shoot me!”

Joseph O’Connor, a 57-year-old Florida man, is accused of crashing into two police cruisers before saying, “Just shoot me,” to officers.

O’Connor allegedly drove his white Dodge pickup vehicle into a person’s yard in Lakeland, Florida, just before 2 p.m. local time last Sunday, damaging their sprinkler system. After that, the person contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy who responded to the call attempted to speak with O’Connor, but he allegedly bolted, according to WTVT. The deputy then drove after the suspect. Using their sirens and patrol lights, they attempted to stop O’Connor’s vehicle. However, when the police started walking towards his car, he allegedly sped away.

Because the neighborhood was near a country club golf course, the deputy opted not to pursue O’Connor any further. According to deputies, a police chase could have put golf carts and slower vehicles on the road in danger.

Rather, the deputy dispatched additional patrol cars and a helicopter. Two cop cars were eventually positioned in front of and behind O’Connor’s vehicle to prevent him from driving away. O’Connor allegedly slammed his car into the automobile in front of him in retaliation. He allegedly then reversed his vehicle and collided with the patrol car behind him.

O’Connor allegedly commanded the deputies, “Get the fck out of here.” ”Just fcking shoot me,” he allegedly added while still seated in his truck and brandishing a hunting knife at the deputies. After that, O’Connor is said to have dropped the knife and slammed his automobile into the cop cars once more.

Deputies then subdued him with a Taser, pepper spray, and beanbag rounds before arresting him. Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of an occupied residence, fleeing to elude, resisting an officer with violence, criminal mischief, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, trespassing with larceny, and failure to obey a lawful order are among the charges he now faces.

While the cause for O’Connor’s claimed acts has yet to be revealed, his demand that cops shoot him could be proof of “cop suicide.” The word refers to persons who purposefully provoke cops into shooting them.

In March, police fatally shot 34-year-old Los Angeles resident David Ordaz Jr. in front of his home in a case of “suicide by policeman.” This is a condensed version of the information.