A Florida man pays a daily fine of $50 to hang a ‘Trump Won’ banner and plans to put up a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sign.

For posting a banner outside his home saying “Trump Won,” a reference to Republican former President Donald Trump, a Florida man faces a daily punishment of $50.

Marvin Peavy, a part-time resident of Walton County, Florida, will be fined $50 per day starting October 25 if he does not remove the “Trump Won” banner from his front yard.

Peavy also planned to hang a banner that reads “Let’s Go Brandon,” a term that conservatives have associated with the epithet “F*ck you, Biden,” referring to Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Peavy’s banner, according to county officials, violates signage restrictions for the 30A scenic corridor, where Peavy’s home is located. The corridor is part of a scenic beachfront path.

Political signs must be removed 15 days after a campaign ends, according to the county’s legal code.

Peavy’s banner, however, appears to be in violation of another section of the ordinance, which prohibits homes from exhibiting “(s)treamers, feather flags, pennants, ribbons, spinners, and other similar devices” that could distract from the corridor’s scenic appeal.

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, Peavy claimed he has no plans to take down his flag. He stated that he is in a position to pay the fine and that others have offered to pay it on his behalf.

Peavy’s attorney, on the other hand, reportedly told Walton County Code Enforcement Officer Charles Cronin that Peavy was aware of the infraction and that the banner will be removed soon, according to Cronin.

Peavy claimed he hung the flag to irritate “seaside liberals” and “the 1% socialists.” His banner, he claims, may refer to Trump’s self-proclaimed golfing victories rather than the recent election. He also speculated that it could be a reference to someone other than the former president.

He questioned the Daily News, “How many Trumps do you know?”

The flag, he added, is “simply a message” and “not political.” He intends to file a lawsuit against the county for violating his First Amendment rights.

Peavy also plans to put up a banner outside his house that reads, “Let’s go Brandon.” Conservatives interpret the remark as a coded way of saying, “F*ck you Biden.” During the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 race on October 2 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, supporters began screaming “F*ck you Biden.” Sportscaster during the race. This is a condensed version of the information.