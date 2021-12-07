A Florida man discovers a boa constrictor in his new couch.

Just days after purchasing his couch, a guy in Florida discovered a boa constrictor within.

He’d discovered the crawling snake deep within and sought assistance from Clearwater Police Department officers. They discovered the snake hidden in the couch when they arrived. The cops began extracting the snake from the man’s condo after removing the piece of furniture.

In a Facebook post, the Clearwater Police Department claimed, “They…carefully retrieved it from its hiding spot.” “After being plucked from the couch, it was easily 5 feet long and sent to a local pet store.” The man recently purchased the couch and believes the snake was hidden in it when it arrived at his home. Officers also transported the couch back to the man’s home. It can feel like a jungle out there at times.” The Clearwater Police Department tweeted photos of the boa constrictor being taken from the couch.

The red tail boa, often known as the boa constrictors, is a non-venomous snake with a huge body. They are only approximately two feet long when they are born, but over the course of their 25-year lives, they can grow up to 18 feet.

They prefer to consume rodents, although they may also devour larger creatures such as lizards and mammals such as cats and dogs. Boas with smaller teeth do not represent a threat to humans, but larger animals can cause lacerations with their enormous sharp teeth.

Boa constrictors can be found across tropical South America, with a tiny population in southern Florida. It is thought that the species was introduced there in the 1970s.

1 of 2img class=”imgPhoto” id=”i1946468″ src=”https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/boa-constrictor.jpg” alt=”Boa.” 1 of 2img class=”imgPhoto” id=”i1946468″ src=”https://washingtonnewsday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/boa-con This is a condensed version of the information.