A Florida judge has ruled that businesses cannot force customers to show their vaccination status.

On Thursday, a judge in Florida ruled against a local bead shop that wanted to compel customers to provide confirmation of COVID-19 immunization in order to shop in its Sarasota location.

Bead Abode, which sells beads and materials for making jewelry online as well as offering virtual crafting workshops, closed its business in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and states on its website that it plans to reopen shortly.

According to the St. Petersburg–based news station WTSP, the company filed a legal request last month to obtain authority to force its clients to produce confirmation of either COVID-19 immunization or recovery from a COVID-19 infection.

Judge J. Layne Smith of Leon County denied Bead Abode’s motion, according to court records obtained by the Tampa-based television station WFLA-TV. Bead Abode had contended that a state statute prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports harmed the company’s freedom of speech.

Customers were recognized by Bead Abode as “Customers should be required to show proof of vaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection, according to the company, to “better protect the health of its personnel and its elderly customer base.”

” According to court filings, the company also stated that if it “may be penalised for going as planned,” it “must choose between keeping closed or reopening and making do with fewer sales and less money.”

Smith’s judgment was based on a law enacted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. A “business entity” cannot “demand patrons or customers to present any evidence verifying COVID-19 immunization or post-infection recovery in order to receive access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state,” according to the legislation. The judge’s ruling also stated that the regulation does not infringe on Bead Abode’s right to free speech, and that the business “may openly engage with patrons, ask them questions about their COVID-19 status, request to receive pandemic-related papers, and evaluate them if provided.” “Willing patrons can comply,” Smith stated, adding that the firm “can even ask patrons to show proof certifying COVID-19 immunization or post-infection healing.” On Friday, Bead Abode’s website carried a banner that stated, “Do you want to join us in our struggle against the ban? For additional information, go to our GoFundMe.com page.” Despite the flag. This is a condensed version of the information.