A Florida doctor has agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle claims that he performed unnecessary surgeries.

A cardiologist from Orlando, Florida, has agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle claims that he conducted unneeded medical procedures.

According to the settlement, Dr. Ashish Pal reportedly filed false claims to federal health care programs for medically unnecessary ablations and venous stent treatments between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2019.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) claimed that the surgeon performed the procedures on veins that were not eligible for treatment according to industry standards. Dr. Pal was also accused of falsifying patient medical records in order to justify the procedures, including exaggerating the degree of reflux and vein diameter, as well as falsifying patient symptoms.

According to the DOJ, the ablations were frequently conducted by one or more ultrasound technologists outside of their scope of practice.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton for the Justice Department’s Civil Division said, “Physicians are obliged to execute operations only when they have a legitimate medical justification to do so.” “Those who waste taxpayer cash and subject patients to unnecessary medical care will be pursued by the department.”

Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann of the Middle District of Florida said her office would continue to hold people accountable who take advantage of the country’s healthcare programs at the expense of taxpayers.

Dr. Pal and his medical practice, Interventional Cardiology & Vascular Consultants, signed a detailed, multi-year integrity agreement with the US Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) that includes training and reporting requirements, as well as claims reviews conducted by an independent review organization, to prevent the alleged abuses from happening again.

HHS-OIG Special Agent in Charge Omar Prez Aybar said, “When physicians profit themselves by performing medically unnecessary treatments on Medicare and Medicaid enrollees, they endanger their patients’ health and squander taxpayer monies meant to pay for vital care.” “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold health care practitioners accountable for their abusive behavior.”

According to the Department of Justice, if the contract’s conditions are broken, there are provisions for stated penalties and possible exclusion from federal health programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

