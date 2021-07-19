A Florida bicyclist who fell over a bridge was attacked by an 8-foot alligator, and the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

On Monday, an alligator attacked a Florida bicyclist in Halpatiokee Regional Park. According to Fire Rescue spokesman Shawn Lisowy, the unidentified man had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

The biker was going through the park on Monday afternoon when he lost control while crossing a wooden bridge. He was bitten by an 8-foot female alligator after falling into a body of water. With the help of a bystander, the man was able to get out of the water.

“The unidentified individual was transported with catastrophic injuries to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center & Heart Institute in Fort Pierce,” Lisowy said. Lisowy had no information about the unidentified man’s injuries or the attack’s time frame.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) did not immediately issue a statement, but spokeswoman Carollyn Parrish said the agency is in charge of the inquiry.

John Davidson, a Florida alligator trapper, retrieved the alligator. Shortly after the attack, he was summoned to the park. Davidson was there because she believes the female alligator has a nest of eggs in the vicinity.

He claimed that he will return to the park on Tuesday to remove and relocate the remaining eggs.

“You have to be careful around water, especially this time of year,” said Davidson, a former firefighter who has been a trapper for approximately ten years. “The females are aggressive because they are sitting on nests.”

The alligator will be kept on a farm in Fort Drum, Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 32 alligator attacks occurred in Florida between 2018 and 2020. Two of the 32 attacks resulted in fatalities. Despite the fact that there are millions of alligators in Florida, the majority of assaults are not caused by humans.

An alligator frequently pursues what it thinks to be “prey.” They also go after prey that they can readily defeat, but humans are not among them. Male alligators typically attack for the purpose of mating, whereas female alligators attack to guard their egg nests, as previously stated.

Individuals should never feed an alligator, according to the University of Florida, to avoid being bitten by one. This is a condensed version of the information.