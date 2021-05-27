A Florida-based organization is accused of stealing $740,000 from churches across the United States.

Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) detained four suspects accused of stealing $740,000 from churches around the country on Wednesday, with two more still on the loose. “Operation: Thou Shalt Not Steal” is the name given to the case.

According to FDLE officials, the group of Romanian nationals residing in Orlando went to different churches — as many as 85 per day — and stole checks from mailboxes.

To avoid detection, the suspects deposited the stolen checks into different bank accounts under various identities, then used ATMs to remove the proceeds as soon as they were posted. Authorities claim that the money was used to buy automobiles, food, and clothing, as well as send “high-value wire transfers” to Romania. Over 1,500 cheques were stolen from 636 churches around the United States, with 355 of them in Florida.

“This low-tech but well-organized campaign to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in mailed-in charitable donations has been stopped,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. “I applaud our detectives, analysts, Cape Coral Police Department, and the Office of Statewide Prosecutions for their dedication to placing these crooks behind bars.”

The inquiry began in December 2020, when the Cape Coral Police Department discovered 24 churches in Lee County that had been robbed. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Cape Coral Police Department were helped in the operation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Ionut Raducan, 33, Marius Dumitru, 27, Marius Dumitru, 34, and Panait Dumitru, 32, were detained. All four defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identity information, and money laundering and are being held in the Orange County Jail. Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir are still being sought by authorities.

The two sought suspects are charged with the identical offenses as the other four, but Simona Trandafir is also accused of structuring transactions to avoid reporting or registration requirements.

The matter will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, according to the FDLE.

"To function and serve people in need, churches rely on donations from kind members of the community. It's reprehensible.