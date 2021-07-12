A flash flood warning has been issued for New York and other states due to heavy rain.

Just days after being hammered by Tropical Storm Elsa, a flash flood watch has been issued for New York and other portions of the Northeast.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in the United States issued a flash flood watch for many northeastern states, including Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, and New York, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The NWS warned of “potential for heavy rain and flash flooding across sections of the Northeast tonight and especially Monday and Monday night, particularly poor drainage regions in the NYC metro region” in a tweet concerning the flash flood hazard.

“The ground is wet from recent rainfall, and the forecast heavy rainfall may produce localized flash flooding, particularly in urban and poor drainage areas,” according to the agency. Some tiny streams may burst their banks quickly.”

“Do not drive across flooded streets since water depth and road conditions can be difficult to determine,” the NWS said.

Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible in parts of the Northeast tonight and especially Monday and Monday night, especially in places with poor drainage, such as the NYC metro area. It’s best not to drive across flooded roads because it’s difficult to see how deep the water is and how bad the roads are. pic.twitter.com/vXMLTfzEm6

July 11, 2021 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern)

The New York metro area is predicted to receive the most rainfall over the next two days, according to a map accompanying the statement, while Massachusetts and Pennsylvania will also be severely impacted.

On Monday through Tuesday, Washington is predicted to be spared from the heavy rain, but regions of Maryland and New Hampshire are likely to be affected by dangerous flash floods.

The warning comes just days after the devastating Tropical Storm Elsa wreaked havoc on the northeastern United States, bringing catastrophic weather to various states throughout the country.

Elsa had weakened greatly by the time it reached northern states from the 65mph gusts that pounded parts of Florida on Wednesday, but the storm still produced flooding in the Northeast.

On Thursday evening, when the storm approached New York City, the city was pounded by flash floods and thunderstorms, resulting in videos being posted on social media.