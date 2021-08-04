A Fijian ship owned by a Chinese national has been barred from entering the United States due to allegations that the crew is enslaved.

A Fijian ship owned by a Chinese national has been barred from entering the United States due to allegations that the crew is enslaved.

The ship was stopped on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent commodities made using forced labor from entering the United States.

Once the agency identified credible evidence supporting the claims, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued an order to halt exports from the Hangton No. 112 in American ports.

“Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton No. 112 continue to entice vulnerable migrant workers into forced labor circumstances so that they can sell seafood for less than market value, endangering American fishermen’s livelihoods. In a statement made prior of the announcement, CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller said, “We will continue to stand up to these vessels’ abusive labor practices by prohibiting the introduction of their unethically produced seafood into the U.S. market.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

It’s the latest in a string of such bans aimed at Asian fishing vessels, following claims that operators are subjecting crews made up mostly of vulnerable migrant workers from impoverished nations to horrible conditions as fish populations worldwide fall.

The crew of the Hangton 112 had their wages improperly withheld, their identity documents were taken, and they were held in “debt bondage,” which typically involves charging workers an excessive amount in advance for travel and other expenses and holding them until they work to pay it off, according to CBP.

The United States banned seafood imports from the entire fleet of a Chinese corporation in May, alleging that crew members were forced to work in slave-like conditions, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Indonesian fisherman last year. Individual vessels from Taiwan and other countries have also been targeted by CBP.

According to internet records, the 102-foot (34-meter) yacht has a crew of approximately a dozen. Greenpeace Southeast Asia and the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union identified the boat in a December 2019 investigative report that documented harsh circumstances in the Pacific fishing fleet. At the time, the operator disputed the charges.

Migrant workers, many of them are from the Philippines and Indonesia, are said to be the problem, according to advocates such as Greenpeace. This is a condensed version of the information.