A fight between two 40-year-olds over who won a foot race escalates into a shooting, according to Houston police.

According to authorities, an altercation between two men in their 40s over who won a foot race rapidly turned violent, and three people were shot outside of a Houston barbershop on Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) were summoned to the Mean Kuts barbershop in the 10000 block of Tidwell Road around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday in response to the gunshot, according to HPD officials.

According to Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge of the Houston Police Department, the altercation escalated after two guys began arguing about who won a race they had previously competed in.

During a Saturday press conference, Baimbridge added, “We noticed that two males were fighting outside — verbally bickering – over who raced a race faster.”

In front of the barbershop, the alleged gunman and one of the three victims were having a verbal spat.

— Houston Police Department (@houstonpolice) 10 July 2021

Baimbridge stated during the argument that one of the victims turned to walk away from the alleged shooter. The shooter opened fire on the victim at that point, wounding him twice in the arm.

Two other men were shot as a consequence of stray gunshots, according to Baimbridge.

The males were believed to be innocent bystanders exiting the barbershop at the time of the incident. Each victim was wounded by a gunshot once, the first in the arm and the second in the buttocks.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police, who did not reveal their identities to the media.

On Saturday, the suspect was identified as an African-American man in his 40s who goes by the name Trae. Authorities suspect the man fled in a Nissan Frontier eastbound on Tidwell, but they didn’t have the precise license plate number on Saturday.

Police are now looking into other evidence related to the incident, including mobile phone camera video footage taken from a witness inside the barbershop, according to Baimbridge. Additional security footage from a nearby liquor store may potentially be able to assist authorities with more details about the shooting.

Baimbridge did not specify how long the suspect had been suspected. This is a condensed version of the information.