A federal judge has sentenced a woman to 25 years in prison for crashing her SUV into two children because of their race.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge sentenced a white Iowa lady to 25 years in prison for driving her SUV into two children in 2019 to try to murder them because of their race.

Nicole Poole Franklin had previously been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on state attempted murder counts, with a statutory minimum of 17 1/2 years. During a separate federal trial, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose sentenced Poole Franklin to 304 months in prison, or 25 years and four months.

Poole Franklin allegedly targeted a 12-year-old Black child and a 14-year-old Latina girl because of their race on December 9, 2019, in Des Moines, according to prosecutors.

In May, Poole Franklin entered a plea to two federal hate crime charges.

Because the federal system does not offer parole, the federal term will run concurrently with the state sentence, ensuring that she will be detained for a lengthier period of time.

In a brief this week, prosecutors requested a 27-year sentence, claiming Poole Franklin targeted the children because of their color and ethnicity. Both of them were strolling down the street near their respective schools.

Federal sentencing guidelines suggested a sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors claim she hit the youngster after driving over a curb, claiming she did so because he’s “exactly like ISIS” and “he’s not allowed to be there and he’s going to take me out.” She just avoided colliding with the boy’s older brother, who was walking alongside him.

Poole Franklin drove up over a sidewalk minutes later, striking the girl, who suffered bruising, wounds, and a concussion, according to prosecutors. Poole Franklin claimed she attacked the girl because she mistook her for a Mexican who was occupying “our houses and employment” and “wasn’t supposed to be in the nation,” according to the complaint.

Poole Franklin left the scene of both incidents and was later apprehended after traveling to a gas station and hurling racial epithets at an employee and customers.

"Holding Poole Franklin accountable for her willful conduct, as well as the malevolent views that drove them, is what our justice system should be about, and it's a must if we're going to deliver proper punishment, create adequate deterrence, and protect the public from future crimes.