A federal judge has ruled that the University of North Carolina can keep its race-based admissions policy in place.

After a federal judge concluded on Monday that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill did not discriminate against white and Asian American prospective students, the university will be permitted to keep its race-based admissions policy.

In a 161-page opinion, United States District Judge Loretta Biggs of Winston-Salem stated that the university used a “highly customized, holistic admissions method” and that no student was admitted solely on the basis of race.

“While no student can or should be admitted to this or any other university solely on the basis of race, because race is so interwoven in every aspect of minority students’ lived experience, ignoring it, reducing its importance, and measuring it only by statistical models as Students for Fair Admissions has done, misses important context to include obscuring racial barriers and obstacles that have been faced, overcome, and are yet to be overcome,” Biggs said.

The verdict came after the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a conservative anti-affirmative action activist group established by Edward Blum, accused the institution of violating the United States Constitution and the Civil Rights Act in 2014 by using race as a consideration in the admissions process.

According to the lawsuit, the selection procedure preferred Black and Hispanic candidates over white and Asian American candidates.

Biggs, on the other hand, stated the institution merely looked at race in a limited way, as allowed by the Constitution, and that UNC has a “compelling and significant interest in pursuing and gaining the educational benefits of diversity.”

“The minority students at the university still describe being confronted with racist epithets, as well as feeling excluded, shunned, stereotyped, and seen as tokens,” she said, adding that even 70 years after the college’s first Black students were accepted.

Other minorities are still admitted to UNC at a lower rate than white and Asian American students, according to Biggs. She went on to say that the university was considering race-neutral tactics such as better recruitment strategies, greater financial help, and admitting more transfer students.

The verdict, according to UNC Associate Vice Chancellor Beth Keith, clarifies that the university’s “holistic admissions method” is legal. Improved recruitment techniques, increased financial aid, and admitting more transfer students were among the race-neutral strategies evaluated by the university.

"Each kid is evaluated on a case-by-case basis.