A federal judge has overturned the Trump administration’s repeal of the “Remain in Mexico” border policy.

A federal judge has overturned the Biden Administration’s attempt to reverse a border regulation enacted during Republican Donald Trump’s administration. Immigrants and asylum applicants are required to remain in Mexico while awaiting immigration court procedures.

In a memorandum dated June 1, Biden attempted to revoke the program, but the states of Texas and Missouri swiftly filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction.

The Biden Administration was served with an injunction by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Friday. The injunction mandates that anybody acting on behalf of the administration follow the Trump-era policy.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.