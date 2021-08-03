A federal judge dismisses the case. The Order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott Blocking Migrant Transportation

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring state troopers to stop any cars suspected of carrying migrants previously detained by Customs and Border Protection was temporarily barred by a federal judge.

The temporary restraining order was issued by United States District Judge Kathleen Cardone on Tuesday, and it will remain in effect while the lawsuit is being resolved. After US Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote Abbott a letter advising him to retract his order, which he called “dangerous and unlawful,” the US Justice Department launched a lawsuit against Abbott and the State of Texas on Friday.

Multiple humanitarian organizations have condemned Abbott’s directive, which he issued last Wednesday and claims is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Troopers should stop cars that “offer a risk of carrying COVID-19,” according to the order.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.